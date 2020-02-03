CLOSE
Lewk Of The Week: Zoë﻿ Kravitz Is A Golden Goddess At The BAFTAs In Saint Laurent

The "High Fidelity" star looks like a spitting image of an awards statue.

Zoë Kravitz is having an amazing awards show season, especially when it comes to her style.

She killed it at the 2020 Golden Globes in a polka dot Saint Laurent gown and slayed at the SAG Awards in a peach Oscar De La Renta classic, but her British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) gown has gotten everyone talking.

Rocking one of her faves, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, the 31-year-old looked like a golden goddess in this long-sleeved floor-length custom made glittery number. The “High Fidelity” star finished off her look with the perfect red accents: Ruby lips, drop earrings and matching nails.

Utter perfection! No wonder she’s won Lewk of the Week. Take a look:

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London

Source: Matt Crossick – PA Images / Getty

 

 

Let’s get up close to see how smooth and silky her skin is with those neutral eyes…and that swoop in her hair is stellar. This pixie cut is the best move she’s made with her hair!

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Gareth Cattermole / GettyHer nails and rings are perfect. I love how she’s rocking short nails and it still looks good.

EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty

 

Sis, literally looks like a gold statue and we love it!

