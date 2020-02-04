CLOSE
Unemployed Wide Receiver Antonio Brown Goes On Apology Spree Via Instagram

The Antonio Brown saga just took another head-scratching turn.

Antonio Brown is feeling very sorry as of late. The deeply troubled wide receiver hit his Instagram account to issue apologies to the mother of his children and the Hollywood police department.

Unsung Cruise

The Antonio Brown saga just took another head-scratching turn. The all-pro receiver is giving the impression to his followers that he has seen the light and is taking accountability for his ridiculous behavior. In two separate posts, he apologized to Hollywood PD for disrespecting during an incident that involved a dispute between himself and the mother of his children and him literally thew a bag of dicks at her.

In the post directed towards Florida, Hollywood PD, Brown wrote in the caption:

“To everyone who I may have offended or Disrespected at the @hollywoodflpd Of the state of Florida, I would like to sincerely give you all my apology from the top and bottom of my heart, And as a human being and an professional athlete ￼I can honestly say that my emotions truly did cloud my better Judgment.”

In his next apology post for his baby mama, he stated:

“And me being a “God” fearing man first, Truly understand That I owe my wonderful Kids and the mother @chelsie of my wonderful kids, The world Biggest Apology, for my Public outbreaks through social media, and for the hurt that I may have took them through while on my Emotional roller Coaster that we all are faced with in Life. #TheGreaterMe”

We shall see if he really means it. His IG is currently a hodgepodge of nonsense involving his fledgling music career and posts of him and his current girlfriend, Cartel Crew cast member Stephanie Acevedo and his shenanigans during Super Bowl LIV weekend.

Photo: Michael Reaves / Getty

