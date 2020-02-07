CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Toxicology Report Shows Bobbi Kristina’s Fiancé Nick Gordon Overdosed On Heroin

Unfortunate but yet expected.

The tragic story of Bobbi Kristina continues to get even more unfortunate. Nick Gordon’s cause of death has been confirmed and it is what a lot of thought it was.

Page Six is reporting that the autopsy on Nick Gordon has been finalized and the results point to substance abuse. TMZ states that he died from overdose of heroin. According to the documentation he was found unresponsive on New Years Day with some sort of black fluid coming from his mouth at a hotel in Maitland, Florida. As Thirty Mile Zone states that “black discharge is sometimes related to a foam cone that comes out of the mouth and nostrils after an opioid OD”.

Unsung Cruise

This announcement brings the Bobbi Kristina narrative to a stranger closure albeit her life was lost in the process. In 2015 Whitney Houston’s daughter died from lobar pneumonia after being in a coma for nearly six months. That January Gordon and another friend found her face down in a bathtub in her home in Alpharetta, Georgia. In a fate of what has to be twisted irony her mother died in a similar fashion in 2018 at the Beverley Hills Hilton hotel. Surprisingly hundred of celebrities, performers, executives and music insiders continued to party at the same property while her body was being examined by medical professionals.

Gordon was found legally responsible for her untimely passing. In turn Brown’s family won a ruling that Nick would pay them 36 million dollars in a wrongful death case. You can hear the 911 call below.

Photo: Michael Carpenter/WENN.com

Toxicology Report Shows Bobbi Kristina’s Fiancé Nick Gordon Overdosed On Heroin  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
Exposed: Never Do THESE Things On A Plane,…

Everyone has their own lists of rules and precautions they take while flying. Just take Naomi Campbell for example —…
01.28.20
McDonald’s Adds The McChicken To Its Morning Menu…

Chicken for breakfast? McDonald’s certainly thinks so since it’s adding the McChicken to its morning menu options nationwide. Starting today…
01.28.20
Gay Teenager Tied Up And Shot In Possible…

The body of Ja’Quarius Taylor was reportedly discovered tied up and shot in a wooded area near Varnado, Louisiana on January…
01.27.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close