Gary’s Tea: Blac Chyna Walks The Red Carpet At The Oscars, Ne-Yo Is Reportedly Getting A Divorce & More [VIDEO]

Today’s tea had a lot to do with The Oscars. Blac Chyna had the internet in an uproar when her photos were posted from the Oscars Red Carpet, and it seems like Ne-Yo and his wife may be heading for a divorce according to reports.

In other news, Russell Wilson‘s new hairstyle made major headlines, and of course, plenty of jokes followed!

Gary’s got the detailed tea below!

Unsung Cruise

[caption id="attachment_3072600" align="alignleft" width="982"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment. This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet! Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene. We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

