HBCU Spotlight: Norfolk State University

Black History Month
| 02.10.20
Dismiss

Norfolk State University

Norfolk State University is a public four-year, liberal arts school based in Norfolk, Virginia. A member school of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Norfolk State University was founded in 1935 in the midst of the Great Depression. It was named the Norfolk Unit of Virginia Union University and was originally a part of Virginia State College; in 1969, the school became fully independent and separated from Virginia State College. Today, Norfolk State University is one of the largest HBCUs in the nation.

Unsung Cruise

Mission Statement:

Norfolk State University, a comprehensive urban public institution, is committed to transforming students’ lives through exemplary teaching, research and service. Offering a supportive academic and culturally diverse environment for all, the University empowers its students to turn their aspirations into reality and achieve their full potential as well rounded, resourceful citizens and leaders for the 21st century. 

Notable Alumni: violinist Karen Briggs; Evelyn J. Fields, the first woman and African American to hold director of the Office of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA); and comedian J.B. Smoove.

Mascot: “Spiro” the Spartan

Enrollment: 5,616 students

learn more: https://www.nsu.edu/

HBCU Spotlight: Norfolk State University  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close