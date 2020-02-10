CLOSE
Black History Month
HomeBlack History Month

Philadelphia Welcomes Its First African American Female Police Commissioner

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

The City of Philadelphia is making great strides right in time for Black History Month by welcoming its first African American New Police Commissioner.

Related: New Acting Police Commissioner Under Fire for Wearing Racist Shirt

Danielle Outlaw optimistically greeted the press as she was sworn in as police commissioner early morning at 5:45 am.

The chief of police comes to Philadelphia after serving as chief of police for Portland, Oregon for nearly 4 years where she decreased crime rates.

Outlaw also served as the deputy chief of her hometown in Oakland, California- winning a national award for her leadership.

The 44-year-old woman is faced with turning around a surging homicide rate in the city along with restructuring the Philadelphia Police department that recently faced allegations of racism and gender discrimination in the workplace.

Unsung Cruise

Former police commissioner, Richard Ross resigned from the position after facing serious rape allegations.

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

13 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

Philadelphia Welcomes Its First African American Female Police Commissioner  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Videos
Latest
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
Parents Suing School For Allegedly Handcuffing Their Son

A Pittsburgh family is outraged after they say their seven-year-old was physically abused, secluded in a room numerous times and…
02.06.20
Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President…

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams believes that she will become president by 2040. During an…
02.04.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell

For Black History Month, WOL News Talk 1450 AM, WYCB My Spirit 1340 and Praise 104.1 will be profiling African…
02.03.20
Oh Snap! Here’s Where The Coronavirus Comes From…

As if 2020 didn’t already start off janky, a new disease made its way into the new decade as swiftly…
01.29.20
Tsunami Warnings Posted After 7.7 Earthquake Near Jamaica,…

A strong earthquake off the coast of Jamaica has caused the issuance of several tsunami warnings across the region. Along…
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close