Bowie State University Food Pantry Feeding Students For Free

Generic dry goods

Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

A new food pantry on the Bowie State University campus that aims to feed its students is now open.

Bowie State University held a grand opening of a new food pantry and nutrition lounge on February 17.

It is located in the basement of the library and is free to all students.

Food Lion Feeds donated $10,000 to the university to help open the food pantry and nutrition lounge.

Source: WJLA

Bowie State University Food Pantry Feeding Students For Free  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

baltimore , Bowie State University

