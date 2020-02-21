Bowie State University Food Pantry Feeding Students For Free

A new food pantry on the Bowie State University campus that aims to feed its students is now open.

Bowie State University held a grand opening of a new food pantry and nutrition lounge on February 17.

It is located in the basement of the library and is free to all students.

Food Lion Feeds donated $10,000 to the university to help open the food pantry and nutrition lounge.

This morning the new food pantry/nutrition lounge is opening at @BowieState thanks to a donation from @FoodLion. It’s completely FREE to students and the university hopes this is a space everyone will utilize 🍽 @ABC7GMW @ABC7News #GMW https://t.co/Zlkod97sL3 pic.twitter.com/GFQr8BmoGD — Kristen Powers (@ABC7Kristen) February 17, 2020

Source: WJLA

