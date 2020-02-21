A new food pantry on the Bowie State University campus that aims to feed its students is now open.
Bowie State University held a grand opening of a new food pantry and nutrition lounge on February 17.
It is located in the basement of the library and is free to all students.
Food Lion Feeds donated $10,000 to the university to help open the food pantry and nutrition lounge.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!
Source: WJLA
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Bowie State University Food Pantry Feeding Students For Free was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com