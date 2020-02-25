Phone Check: LaLa Talks To Steph Lova About New Show With 50 Cent & More [Video]

Being that i’m new here on Magic 95.9, I think the only way to get to know me is for me to introduce you to some of my friends so we can ALL be friends. So I called my friend LALA ANTHONY who was just about to walk into an audition with Ben Stiller for his next movie for a quick phone check!! Lala’s like family. I’ve know her since our Howard University days. She talked about her time on the hit TV show POWER, her and Carmelo Anthony’s son Kiyan, her new TV show with 50 cent and where you can catch her next!!! Check the link below and look out for some more of my friends checking in daily 10-3pm with ya girl Steph Lova live on Magic 95.9fm #TheSLP

See Also: STEPH LOVA: My 1st Day Live on Magic 95.9FM!!!

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

