Phone Check: Chris Webber Talks to Steph Lova About TNT & His Return to Michigan [Full Interview]

Today on the Program, I had my good friend former #1 NBA Draft pick and current TNT analyst Chris Webber!!

I met CWebb several years ago when he was playing for the Washington Bullets. We had a mutual love for music and wound up doing a hip-hop show together called “Caught Up In The Webb”.

Chris just had some twins and he discussed trying to balance being a great #GirlDad while being an in-demand TV sports analyst. He also touched on the recent Kobe Bryant memorial service, his black history artifact collection, his plans on buying an NBA team and if and when he’s going back to visit his old Fab 5 teammate and current Michigan men’s basketball coach Juan Howard!

Check the full interview and make sure you listen to Steph everyday 10 AM -3 PM on Magic 95.9FM!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See Also: Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She Married Herself

See Also: Phone Check: LaLa Talks To Steph Lova About New Show With 50 Cent & More [Video]

Also On Magic 95.9: