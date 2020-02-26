Phone Check: Mya Tells Steph Lova Why She Married Herself

Steph Lova
| 02.26.20
Dismiss

Mya is still on fire….almost 22 years after dropping her debut album in the late 1990’s on Interscope Records.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Mya has sold over 3.2 million records and she is still giving her fans the best of her. I’ve know Ms. Mya since we were teenagers; she is still the same sweet girl that burst on the scene dropping hit after hit after hit!

Unsung Cruise
Mya and Steph Lova

Source: Photo Submission / Photo Submission

A lot has changed since then and now Mya is a an independent artist with her own label Planet 9.

In addition, Mya recently dropped a photo of herself in a wedding gown. It broke internet. But, it was later revealed that photo was taken while she was on the set of her music video for “The Truth” and Mya shared that she married herself. She talks to Steph Lova about that and more!

See Also: Phone Check: LaLa Talks To Steph Lova About New Show With 50 Cent & More [Video]

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Nokio Comes Home, Says He Left Dru Hill [Video]

Mya , Steph Lova

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Shelves of snacks for sale inside Walgreens at Cocoa Beach.
What Had Happened Was: Teen Charged With Battery…

You know we are living in a social media world, so you have to be careful what you do and…
02.26.20
Administrators Suspended Over Racially Insensitive F.I.T. Fashion Show

Two administrators at New York’s famed Fashion Institute of Technology have been suspended after a recent graduate’s fashion show caused…
02.25.20
Graffiti Artists Bomb A Bunch of NYC Trains…

While lots of negative aspects of American life are making comebacks in this Trumpian era (i.e. blatant racism), a few…
02.19.20
Kehlani Drops “Valentine’s Day (Shameful)” Sparking Rumors Of…

If you were up early Monday morning, you make have saw a tweet or Instagram post from singer Kehlani about…
02.17.20
School Cop Caught On Video Putting Black Student…

A Camden, Arkansas student resource officer has reportedly been put on paid leave after a video of him placing a…
02.12.20
In Defense Of Gayle King: Debunking 3 Ridiculous…

Some things to think about for people still wanting to drag her for her Kobe Bryant question.
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE

The Rock’s daughter is joining the family business. Simone Johnson, daughter of movie star and former Wrestling champion Dwayne “The…
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…

Black men are stepping their skincare game up!
02.11.20
Here’s The 2020 Income Tax Refund Direct Deposit…

It’s tax season and if you’re lucky you’re in for a refund! Are you wondering, “When will I get my…
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103

Kirk Douglas, one of the original superstars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, has died. Douglas, 103, passed away on Wednesday after…
02.06.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close