What Had Happened Was: Bernie Sanders Got Flava Flav Fired From Public Enemy?

Welp, I guess Chuck D plans on fighting the power all by his lonesome because he has shown founding member Flava Flav the door!

Let me give you some background as to what had happened was….Chuck D endorsed Bernie Sanders and had scheduled a live performance this past Sunday in Los Angeles. Flava in turn sent a cease and assist letter to Sanders campaign last week, accusing them of using his image and likeness in a scheduled performance Chuck D and the rest of the guys had planned to put on in support of Bernie.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Apparently Chuck and Flav been on and off for years but this was the straw that broke the camels back! Flava Flav even sued the group a few years back over PE royalties. First Prof Grif NOW Flava Flav, who’s next the S1 soliders!?

See Also: Don’t Believe The Hype: Chuck D Says Public Enemy Will Still Perform Even Though Flavor Flav Is Suing Him

Also On Magic 95.9: