Coronavirus: Hazmat Suits, Masks and Hand Wipes Becoming Scarce

So it seems like Uncle Sam has been prepping for a worst case scenario since last month by stockpiling hazmat suits, nearly half a million dollars worth!

The coveralls go for as low as $10 and as high as $4k a pop, depending on how advanced you wanna get. Typically, the government is more focused on relief measures like porta potties, hand washing stations and custodial services.

In fact, the Office Of Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response spent about 2.53 million on that stuff to help combat the coronavirus crisis.

As far as the surgical masks go, they are scarce. The recommended mask is the N-95 and they can usually be found at Lowe’s or Home Depot, but lately you can only locate them on line if your lucky.

As far as the wet wipes, major retailers have been running out do to the heightened concern over the coronavirus so get some while supplies last! #TheSLP

