Bloomberg Makes History With $500 Million Self Funded Campaign Run

After Super Tuesday Mike Bloomberg decided to end his bid for the Democratic nomination and then decided to support Joe Biden in his pursuit of the nomination. Well Bloomberg didn’t take a typical route to making his run for the White House, he practically bought his way in to the race and after spending roughly over 500 million dollars of his own money to support his campaign. 500 MILLION DOLLARS, now that’s one big bet on yourself and the fact that he’s not running up and down the streets screaming after not only losing his shot at being President but also for losing a half of a million dollars is very impressive. After the numbers have been tallied Mike Bloomberg has made history for running the most expensive self funded campaign in history. That’s big money!

Source: USA Today

