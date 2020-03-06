CLOSE
EPA Approved List of Disinfectants You Need To Kill The Corona virus

EPA, the Environmental Protection Agency, released an approved list of disinfectants that can be used to help eliminate the spread of the Corona-virus on surfaces. The EPA researched these products and put their stamp of approval on them to ensure consumers that these products have been tested and are ok to use. They also recommend reading the directions on products for important information like how long to leave the disinfectant on whatever surface you’re cleaning. You are also recommended to wash your hands often and to frequently wiping down surfaces in your environment to minimize the risk against Covid-19

Source: ABC

See approved product list here: EPA

