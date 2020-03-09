CLOSE
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool Girl Sighting Of The Eldest Carter Kid Will Make You Feel Old

Man. Time is speeding by quickly. It seems like just yesterday the world was stalking Beyonce to find out whether or not she was pregnant with her first child. Actually, it may have been yesterday considering the singer is constantly being pressed about if and when she’s dropping another Carter seed. 

Unsung Cruise

The twins, Rumi and Sir, are still toddlers, so there are still two babies in the home, which may help Bey and Hov to cope with the fact that their eldest child is a already an adorable tween. Blue Ivy Carter attended the Lakers vs Clippers game on Sunday with her dad, Jay-Z and per usual, all eyes were immediately on the cool 8-year old. 

Blue donned all black with a denim jacket and combat boots to accent it. Clearly, the eye for fashion runs in her Knowles/Carter bloodline — and Blue’s look on Sunday night was giving major mom Bey, auntie Solange and Grandma Tina inspired vibes. 

Beyonce is known for giving major fashion moments while kicking it courtside.

Solange is the ultimate inspiration for “laid back cool girl” look, but making it fashion.

And the grace that little miss Blue posessess while sitting courtside with her legs crossed as she converses with her dad is peep Mama Tina vibes.

Remember when BIC was small enough for her parents to hold her? Now she’s a young, walking personification of Black Girl magic, and we love to see it.

Keep shining, young Queen. You are the future. 

