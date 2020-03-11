Phone Check: Steph Lova Talks to Kenan Thompson SNL and Hosting The White House Correspondents Dinner

Kenan Thompson is the longest tenured cast member on Saturday Night Live and he was my guest today on the mid-day Phone Check.

His resume extends over three decades on network television starting with the Nickelodeon comedy show ALL THAT. Shortly after he auditioned for SNL in 2003 and became a full time cast member. As a matter of fact, he happens to be the ONLY cast member born after the show’s debut in 1975!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Kenan has been on SNL for 17 seasons and says he has plans to say at least a dub. In addition, Kenan has starred in several major movies including Good Burger, Fat Albert and Snakes on the Plane alongside Samuel L. Jackson.

Press play and hear what else Kenan had to say about hosting this years White House Correspondence Dinner and if he will ever EVER ever leave SNL?#TheSLP

Also On Magic 95.9: