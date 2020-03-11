CLOSE
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the corona virus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a lot of events big and small that are being postponed or cancelled. Well one option for some events such as the NCAA Basketball Tournament is to proceed without having fans in the arenas. The Tournament also known as March Madness is an extremely popular sporting event where students, alumni, families and friends from many Universities and all over the nation travel to be in attendance to support their favorite college teams on the journey for a National Championship. This year though that might not be the case as the Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine announced that he is asking indoor sporting events take place without spectators “other than the athletes, parents, and others essential to the game” over corona-virus fears. With the Tournament dates getting nearer the NCAA is still assessing the progress of the virus and have not made a decision on how they will proceed with this years tournament.

Source: NY Post

 

