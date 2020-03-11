CLOSE
Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her Sign An NDA Too: ‘I Was Like For Real, Don’t Nobody Know You!’ (Exclusive)

Loni Love isn’t the only one in her relationship with a penchant for NDAs.

Just days after Love told viewers on “The Real” that she convinced her boyfriend James Walsh to sign a nondisclosure agreement, the comedienne revealed that he had her sign a gag order as well.

“He made me sign one too!” Love told us Tuesday in an interview at BOSSIP’s NYC office. “I was like, ‘For real?’ Don’t nobody know you!”

Love, who was in NYC to promote her new role as the main stage co-host at the Essence Festival of Culture, said she doesn’t see anything wrong with an NDA, and likened it to a prenup before marriage.

“I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and I want women to protect themselves,” Love said. “A lot of my comedian friends are going through it. And he had no problem with it.”

Love also talked about the other big news of the day, Coronavirus – though she said she’s sticking to her routine.

“I travel every weekend as a stand-up comedian, so I always wipe down,” she said. “I just do what I’ve always done. I do wear long sleeves and long pants. I always wash my hands. It hasn’t been much of a change, but you have to stay safe.”

