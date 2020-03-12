Coronavirus Cause for Coronavirus Event Cancellation

Call it a bad joke, a case of irony, or just symbolic but Covid-19 or its other very popular name Coronavirus, is trending world wide right now and was the reason behind the cancellation of the Council on Foreign Relations round table “Doing Business Under Coronavirus” . The event was scheduled for Friday in New York and planned on addressing the issues businesses are facing during this pandemic. The CFR has also cancelled all in person conferences and national events around the U.S. they had scheduled until April 3rd. This is one of many events to be affected as the virus continues to spread and more events are being cancelled and postponed around the United States and globally.

Source: Bloomberg

