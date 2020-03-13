Beyonce Turns $6 Million in Uber Stock Into $300 Million Come Up!

So everybody’s favorite R&B Diva has done it again!

Jay Z’s better half is more than a Grammy award winning singer Beyonce is also a smart savy business women.

She performed for Uber back in 2015 and instead of accepting a cash payment, she took $6 million in Uber stock as payment.

Welp that same stock is NOW valued at a net worth of over $300 million. I know Mr. Carter is happy he put a ring on it!!

Source: Yahoo

