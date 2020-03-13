Did You Know: Ja’net Dubois from “GoodTimes’ father was Cab Calloway

Well apparently nobody else did either…that is until Ja’net’s daughter revealed it on her death certificate!.

The document which was filled in by Ja’net’s daughter lists the legendary jazz singer Cab Calloway as her biological father.

See Also: Remembering An Icon: 5 Things You Didn’t know About Ja’net Dubois

In addition it also states that Ja’net was also know as Jeannette T. Calloway-Dubois.

It’s interesting because in addition to acting, Ja’net was a singer. She co-wrote and sang the theme song to “The Jeffersons”. #TheSLP

Source: DailyMail

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Also On Magic 95.9: