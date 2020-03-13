CLOSE
Did You Know: Ja’net Dubois from “GoodTimes’ father was Cab Calloway

African American Film Critics Association Awards

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Well apparently nobody else did either…that is until Ja’net’s daughter revealed it on her death certificate!.

The document which was filled in by Ja’net’s daughter lists the legendary jazz singer Cab Calloway as her biological father.

See Also: Remembering An Icon: 5 Things You Didn’t know About Ja’net Dubois

In addition it also states that Ja’net was also know as Jeannette T. Calloway-Dubois.

It’s interesting because in addition to acting, Ja’net was a singer. She co-wrote and sang the theme song to “The Jeffersons”. #TheSLP

Source: DailyMail 

