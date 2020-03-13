Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent positive test of Oscar award winner Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson.

They are the first famous people to have a positive result for the COVID-19 virus. But, how and when did they get tested?

Apparently they were in Australia when they started feeling ill and was tested there. But several experts believe the reason the numbers are relatively low is because not enough tests have been administered. And the federal government is being blamed for its slow response.

Many are wondering how a famous basketball player such as Rudy Golbert from the Utah Jazz was able to get tested but a senator who self quarantined could not get a test! Basically it’s coming down to the haves and the have nots with the have nots being more likely to spread the virus unknowingly.

Recently, the head of the CDC informed the public that EVERYONE will be able to get tested for free reguardless of insurance to determine their status but when and most importantly where? #TheSLP

