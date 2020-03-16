In the interest of the your health and safety during the coronavirus crisis, the Radio One Baltimore offices will be closed to all visitors until further notice.

If you’ve won a prize, don’t worry, it will be available for pick up at a later date. We apologize for any inconveniance, but you and your family’s safety is our number one priority!

Keep listening to Magic 95.9 for the latest news and information on the corona crisis!

Follow us on social media too @magicbaltimore.

Together, we can get through this B’more! Stay safe…stay healthy…and keep it here on Magic 95.9!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: