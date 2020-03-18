WATCH: What You Need To Know — March 18, 2020: Coronavirus Cash — Primary Results — Home Workouts

1. Coronavirus Affecting Gun Sales, Nursing Homes…and Kevin Durant Got It Too
2. Coronavirus Cash To Be On Its Way
3. Did You Know Primaries Were Held Yesterday?
4. #WYNTKCoronavirus Diaries: Meet Andrea
5. Happy #WomensHistoryMonth: Erika H. James
