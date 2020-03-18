CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Can The Simpsons Cartoon Predict When The Coronavirus Will End?

The Simpsons was created in 1989 by Matt Groening. It is now the longest running cartoon on network television.

For years urban legend has it that the Simpsons creator is a time traveler because for years they have broadcast events that have come to fruition years after the fact.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

For example in 1993 the Simpons aired an episode where professional tiger trainers Sigfried and Roy were attacked by one of their tigers. In 2003 during a performance Sigfried was mauled by one of their tigers and hospitalized.

Unsung Cruise

Then in 2007 they did an episode predicting an Ebola outbreak YES i said Ebola! In 2014 Ebola decame a real thing. They also had several other incidents including Facetime 15 years before it hit the market and Trump being elected President!!

Now most of these incidents could all be purely coincidental, but I guess the only way to find out for sure is to tune into the next Simpsons episode! #TheSLP

The Simpsons

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Array
DC, Maryland Joins The List To Have Bars,…

Well it didn’t take long to see the closures coming after the tremendous impact the coronavirus has had on people…
03.17.20
Health securty at Simferopol International Airport
Is The Coronavirus Test Easier To Get For…

Is the CoronaVirus test easier to get for the rich and famous? It definetly seems as if considering the recent…
03.13.20
Watch President Trump’s National Emergency Over The Coronavirus…

President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency over the Coronavirus pandemic. Over a handful of public figures have came out…
03.13.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…

Put 2020 in rice.
03.13.20
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive…

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide…
03.12.20
NBA Hardwood logo
NBA Player Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Covid-19 which sounds like a super drug is definitely trending around the world and more and more people are coming…
03.12.20
Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen On BART Platform…

A Bay Area man who stabbed two sisters on a commuter train platform in 2018, killing one and wounding the…
03.11.20
NCAA Men's Final Four - VCU v Butler
2020 March Madness Tournament Without Fans?

As the coronavirus also known as Covid-19 increases with more people getting infected in the United States, there are a…
03.11.20
Close