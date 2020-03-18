Can The Simpsons Cartoon Predict When The Coronavirus Will End?

The Simpsons was created in 1989 by Matt Groening. It is now the longest running cartoon on network television.

For years urban legend has it that the Simpsons creator is a time traveler because for years they have broadcast events that have come to fruition years after the fact.

For example in 1993 the Simpons aired an episode where professional tiger trainers Sigfried and Roy were attacked by one of their tigers. In 2003 during a performance Sigfried was mauled by one of their tigers and hospitalized.

Then in 2007 they did an episode predicting an Ebola outbreak YES i said Ebola! In 2014 Ebola decame a real thing. They also had several other incidents including Facetime 15 years before it hit the market and Trump being elected President!!

Now most of these incidents could all be purely coincidental, but I guess the only way to find out for sure is to tune into the next Simpsons episode! #TheSLP

