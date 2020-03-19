Oprah Did What? She Was Trending And You Wont Believe Why!

A bizarre conspiracy theory was floating around the internet claiming Oprah Winfrey was arrested in a global sex trafficking ring!

Once it began trending on twitter Oprah had no choice but to respond to the bogus story — which claims, among other things, that the CoronaVirus is a hoax created to conceal a global drug and child trafficking ring among celebrities.

Oprah wrote on twitter “Just got a phone call that my name was trending. And being trolled for some awful FAKE thing. It’s NOT TRUE.”

She then added “I haven’t been raided, or arrested. Just sanitizing and self distancing with the rest of the world. Stay safe everybody.” #TheSLP

