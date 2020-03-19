Donald Trump has called the Coronavirus the “Chinese Flu,” and D.L. knows exactly why he said that. He says that once again Trump is making it about race, “even in a pandemic.” In a time where the entire world needs to come together, Trump is being divisive. Spain has it, Italy, has it and we have it in America, this is a virus, not specific to any ethnicity. D.L says this president “Never misses an opportunity to be lower than he was before.” He says there is nothing as toxic to the world than “Donald Trump and his Fox viewers.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

D.L.’s GED Section: Racist Even In The Middle Of A Pandemic was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 17 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: