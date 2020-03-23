CLOSE
Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks

Tia Mowry showed off her stretch marks in an Instagram post that left her followers praising her bravery.

Daily Pop - Season 2020

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

Tia Mowry has two beautiful children. And like many women, who’ve carried a life inside of them, she has stretch marks on her stomach. She is proud of them.

Unsung Cruise

Tia recently posted a photo on social media, showing off her slim figure in a black two-piece athleisure set. She was promoting the app Calm and encouraging her followers to stay home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. However, it was the small section peeking at the top of her high waist leggings that resonated most with women.

View this post on Instagram

Day 8 of #saferathome. Wanted to make sure you are guys are keeping your #health and #mentalhealth in check. Just a few of the ways I’ve been doing just that. Apps such as @calm has helped with mediation, FaceTiming family and friends, and just letting my feet touch the grass (becoming one with nature) known as #grounding has helped with #peace of mind. When it comes to my #health, I’ve been focusing on things that support my #immunesystem system. Not forgetting to eat my veggies (frozen) and fruits loaded in vitamin C including supplements with Zinc, garlic, and iron @shopanser just to name a few. I’m also #workingout out to help with #immunity. It’s amazing how many incredible apps are avail to help keep your body moving! Also, in my Instagram stories, I’ve been giving some recipes and activities I’ve been doing with the kids to help keep us all sane. Ps, YES those are stretch marks and I’m freaking proud of them!

A post shared by TiaMowry (@tiamowry) on

“Lady I want to thank you for the embracing of those beauty marks. Sooooooooo often women try to hide them! Thank you thank you thank you so much for showing the real side!” on Instagram user wrote. Another commented, “You just made me a little more comfortable with mine. Thank you!”

Tia has always been transparent about her struggle to lose weight post-pregnancy. Her social media posts are like pages from her diary made public. It took nearly 18 months for the beloved actress and twin felt like herself again, she admitted in a caption highlighting her postpartum journey after giving birth to her daughter.

Stretch marks are common, and uncontrollable, yet deemed unattractive by the same gate keepers who coined the term “snap back.” All of which creates an unrealistic and unattainable standard of beauty among women. Who can snap back the fastest plagues social media and perpetuates false beauty narratives. Somehow, with the immense pressure she faces as a celebrity, Tia hasn’t bowed to those expectations and represents women who don’t adhere to those standards.

It’s refreshing to see a celebrity woman take a stance against group think. One of the many reasons we love Tia!

Tia Mowry Praised For Showing Off Her Stretch Marks  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

tia mowry

Close