CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Bun B’s Wife Called The N-Word In A Drive-Thru, Fade Nearly Administered In Walgreens

Angela "Queenie" Walls was with her husband in a fast-food drive-thru line where the white woman threatened to her shoot her after using the slur.

Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

The wife of Bun B almost had to administer the taper and the fade to a white woman who was a little impatient in a fast-food drive-thru and used the n-word, “hard r” version. Angela “Queenie” Walls ran into the woman later on at a local Walgreens but as expected, the energy was way different.

Unsung Cruise

Bun B hopped on Instagram Live to document the confrontation, which took place at a Whataburger drive-thru line. In the video, Bun is seen talking about the incident from the passenger’s seat with his wife offering commentary from the driver’s seat.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Apparently, the woman hopped out her car and threatened to shoot Bun and his lady for not moving their vehicle for whatever reason. It doesn’t appear that the couple was impeding this woman’s entry to the eatery but, as Bun B noted, “Today, she felt like calling as a n*gga.”

Officers arrived on the scene with Bun hoping to cool the situation down but instructed his wife to keep filming the conversation while over 1,000 viewers tuned in. The officers went to the woman and questioned her and addressed the claims made and then allowed everyone to go about their day. In a later portion of the video uploaded by Celebs24hr Videos, Walls and Bun run into the offending white woman inside a nearby Walgreens and Walls was ready to put the mitts on her.

The woman sheepishly walked away after Walls offered her to shoot the fair one but it was clear that this woman wanted none of the Texas smoke to rain down on her and kept it moving with the swiftness.

It should be noted that the person who uploaded the video incorrectly stated that the incident took place in Missouri, but it actually occurred in Missouri City, Texas, which is about 18 miles southwest of Houston.

Check out the video below.

Photo: Getty

Bun B’s Wife Called The N-Word In A Drive-Thru, Fade Nearly Administered In Walgreens  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bun B

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
US-STOCKS-MARKETS-OPENING-BELL
Stock Market Trading Floor Will Be Closed Monday…

Let Donald Trump tell it the stock market was as strong as ever, that’s until the CoronaVirus showed up. Since…
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…

The Coronavirus is a global pandemic that will have lasting impact on communities around the world. The Congressional Black Caucus…
03.20.20
Uncomfortable AF: Here’s A TikTok Video Of What…

#Yikes.
03.20.20
Pleas Grow In West Virginia's Capitol Calling For The Removal Of Stonewall Jackson Monument
West Virginia and D.C. Confirmed…Coronavirus Now In All…

After a little while people were starting to wonder whats up with West Virginia and D.C. the two latest spots…
03.18.20
US-HEALTH-VIRUS-TRUMP
Trump Announces Google Coronavirus Website Without Informing Google

The 45th President of the United States is turning this Coronavirus pandemic into a confusing blur of misinformation. First, in…
03.17.20
Close