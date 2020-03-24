CLOSE
Governer Hogan Offers Financial Relief For Small Business Owners

Yesterday during a press conference broadcasted on twitter Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced that all Non-Essential businesses would be closed until furthur notice. He also announced several financial relief programs for small businesses with 50 employees or less. To see which one best suites your small business log onto BusinessExpress.Maryland.Gov. There are three Emergency Relief Funds with millions of dollars of assistance available to small business owners. They are as follows:

The Maryland Small Business Covid-19 Emergency Relief Loan Fund: is a $75 million dollar loan fund that offers no interest but has to be paid back at a later date to be determined over a 12 month period.

The Maryland Small Business Covid-19 Emergency Relief Grant Fund: has $50 million in grants available to small business owners up to $10,000

The Maryland Covid-19 Emergency Relif Manufacturing Fund: is a $5 million incentive program that helps MD manufactures to produce personal protection equiptment that is needed by hospitals and healthcare workers.

Close