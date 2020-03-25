Phone Check: Steph Lova Talks To Tamar Braxton About New Single & New Movie Role [Exclusive]

Tamar Braxton is more than just Toni Braxton’s little sister. She is a bonafide star in her own right.

We all might have been introduced to her as being Toni’s background singing sister’s, but Tamar has emerged as a force to be reckoned with.

Not only did she win Celebrity Big Brother she was the first African American women to do so!

Although she has been embroiled in controversy over her exit and subsequent beef with Loni Love from her former show The Real. Tamar has once again outshined the fray with a brand new single called “Crazy Kinda Love” and a starring role in Terry Woods new movie True to the Game 2! So click the link and enjoy…. #TheSLP

