Rap Legend Scarface Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Coronavirus is starting to affect rappers, particularly in Texas. Today (March 26), Houston rap legend Scarface revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Face Mob appeared on his fellow Geto Boys member Willie D’s YouTube show Willie D Live to make the announcement.

“You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will,” said Face. “It’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. Like, I threw up so much until it was just like hot…like hot sauce. Like your gasses and the sh*t in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro.”

He added, “I was hazmat homie.”

Interestingly, Scarface said that they had lost his first test but got a call late last night letting him know he had tested positive.

Fortunately, Face says that he’s on the mend. He said, “I’m good, I feel good. I don’t got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough; I feel better now. I have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I’m good. But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here. Coronavirus.”

Just a couple of days ago, fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Watch Face and Willie D talk the Coronavirus below.

Get well sooner. Scarface, Stay inside y’all, it’s too real out here.

