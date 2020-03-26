CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Rap Legend Scarface Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Face Mob is feeling better but this COVID-19 outbreak is no joke.

Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Coronavirus is starting to affect rappers, particularly in Texas. Today (March 26), Houston rap legend Scarface revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Face Mob appeared on his fellow Geto Boys member Willie D’s YouTube show Willie D Live to make the announcement.

“You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will,” said Face. “It’s the craziest shit I’ve ever done and seen in my life. I’ve been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. Like, I threw up so much until it was just like hot…like hot sauce. Like your gasses and the sh*t in your stomach, your acids. I didn’t have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He added, “I was hazmat homie.”

Interestingly, Scarface said that they had lost his first test but got a call late last night letting him know he had tested positive.

Fortunately, Face says that he’s on the mend. He said, “I’m good, I feel good. I don’t got no problems right now. The other day I had a slight fever and a cough; I feel better now. I have no fever or nothing like that so I feel like I’m good. But y’all better take it serious, it’s real out here. Coronavirus.”

Just a couple of days ago, fellow Houston rapper Slim Thug revealed he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Watch Face and Willie D talk the Coronavirus below.

Get well sooner. Scarface, Stay inside y’all, it’s too real out here.

Rap Legend Scarface Tests Positive For Coronavirus  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Rapper Scarface , scarface

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Hands with US - Dollars.
How To Get Your Stimulus Check Quickly?

It has been voted on discussed and voted on again but at some point it will actually be real for…
03.26.20
Million Rose Pedals Dropped Over Statue Of Liberty Commemorating 70th Anniversary Of D-Day
US Takes Over #1 Spot With Confirmed Coronavirus…

The pandemic known as covid-19 has taken a toll on the world at this point and continues to do so.…
03.26.20
Beloved Charter School Coach Dies; He Was Waiting…

Cornell Charles, a beloved sports coach in New Orleans for Lusher Charter School affectionately known as “Coach Dickey,” died after…
03.26.20
US-GUATEMALA-DIPLOMACY
The Coronavirus $2 Trillion Dollar Stimulus Package Passed…

So “THEY” after three long days of back and forth between the Republicians and Democrats have finally passed the Covid-19…
03.25.20
En Contexto Con Luis Navarro
Trump Wants America Open By Easter

It seems that our President the one and only Donald J Trump has plans for America to get back to…
03.24.20
Your Census Report is NOT Tied to Potential…

There’s a lot of wrong information circling around these days and the 2020 Census wants to dispel a big one…
03.24.20
The CBC Urges Democrats To Create Coronavirus Package…

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) is not standing still in their efforts to make sure the Black community is covered…
03.23.20
Fenty Beauty By Rihanna
Rihanna Donates $5 Million To Coronavirus Efforts

As the world is seeking assistance on many levels when it comes to figuring out how to slow down the…
03.22.20
AT&T Sets Up $10 Million ‘Distance Learning’ Fund…

The money is intended to assist parents, teachers and students during the coronavirus crisis.
03.20.20
Businesswoman packing up box in office
How to Remain Financially Stable During The Coronavirus…

The Unemployment rate is expected to hit 20% during this COVID-19 Pandemic. Although President Trump just passed a 1 trillion…
03.20.20
Close