Megan Thee Stallion Has A Message For The Haters Tired of Seeing Her Twerking

Megan does so much more than just twerking.

Megan Thee Stallion

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion is known for many things but nothing more than her amazing twerking skills. There are some people out there who claim they are “tired” of seeing her shake her cakes, Megan has responded to them.

The leader of the Hot Girl movement clapped back at the people who dared to say she twerks too much. Meek Mill was one of those individuals who seemed to take that ridiculous stance back in February possibly calling out the “Big Ole Freak” rapper indirectly stating in a tweet:

“Twerking is like a guy with big stacks of money hanging out his pocket so everybody can see lol I tired of seeing all that shit lol Y’all burnt twerking out.”

Riiigghhht.
Meek’s tweet didn’t go unnoticed, and she responded with a tweet of her own while not naming names replying:
“I hate a “pick me” ass nigga sick of these fake woke ass men.”
Megan further went in on the matter during her sitdown with Genius:
“I don’t know when it happened that sometimes people get offended by twerkin, but that sh*t is crazy. I love to throw my ass, I love to shake my ass, its like one of my favorite things to do. I being seeing motherf****** be like awww man, all you do is shake your ass. I be like damn actually, I go to school, and I rap, and sometimes I be cooking, I’m a dog mom, I’m an awesome friend. It’s not all I be doing, it’s just that maybe when you logging in you came to see me twerk cause you ain’t see that freestyle I just dropped? I can rap and twerk.”
Let em know Megan, we here at Hip-Hop Wired are always here for you twerking…period.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Megan Thee Stallion Has A Message For The Haters Tired of Seeing Her Twerking  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close