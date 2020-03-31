Looking For A Job During Coronavirus Pandemic? Many Companies Are Hiring. Here Are A Few

So the president just announced that he will not be opening the country back again as planned on April 12th. The cases of Covid-19 keep piling up and so has the death count. Since the first reported case in Seattle Washington on Janurary 20th there has been over 140,000 confirmed cases in the United States. That being said there is still alot of opportunity to keep your head above water if you can’t sit around and wait for a stimulus check. Here are a list of companies that are hiring asap:

Amazon is hiring an additional 100,000 new employees. Instacart is looking to hire 300,000 new workers. Dollar General needs 50,000. Dominos is looking for 10,000 drivers. CVS is hiring 50,000 new employees and PepsiCo needs 6,000 additional staff. Good luck and happy job hunting. #TheSLP

