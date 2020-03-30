CLOSE
Jurnee Smollett Reportedly Ends 10 Year Marriage With Josiah Bell

It seems that things have come to an end between actress Jurnee Smollett and her husband of almost 10 years, musician Josiah Bell.

Us Weekly exclusively reports that she filed for divorce, with a source stating that her attorney dropped off paperwork last week (yes, even in the midst of stay-at-home orders).

The last time Jurnee posted anything on her social media about Josiah was back in October while promoting his latest EP P. S. I Still Love You. The last time he posted about her was back on October 1 when celebrating her birthday. He called her his “QUEEN” and captioned a picture of him lying in her lap with song lyrics, “You’re my goddess⁣ From a touch of heaven’s chosen…..I love you, my baby. Happy Birthday!”

The couple married in October 2010 and welcomed their son, Hunter, in 2016.

Back in 2017, when the couple was celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary, she shared a heartfelt message about their relationship.

“Seven is the number of completeness. On this day, seven years ago my soul became complete when it joined with yours,” she wrote. “@josiahbell…cheers to seven years baby. I love you #happyanniversary.”

And when they first tied the knot, she shared with PEOPLE how excited she was to be Mrs. Smollett-Bell.

“It’s incredible. My best friend is my life partner. It doesn’t get any better than that.”

Jurnee is, perhaps, the most well-known member of the Smollett family, aside from controversial brother Jussie. She started her career as a popular child actress and ever-present face in ’90s sitcoms, including her family’s own short-lived show On Our Own. She also is known for her work in films like Eve’s Bayou and The Great Debaters. Bell has worked behind the scenes in music, helping to produce and compose music for everyone from Jaden Smith to Estelle and Kierra “Kiki” Sheard.

There has been no public comment as of yet from either party on Us Weekly’s report.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Jurnee Smollett Reportedly Ends 10 Year Marriage With Josiah Bell  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

