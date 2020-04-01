There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Since March 15th more than 10 people and several companies have filed trademark applications for the term “Social Distancing”.

The trademarks range from beer to CBD oil to a game called, you guessed it Social Distancing: The Game! Sounds like fun. #TheSLP

