Covid-19 Projected To Escalate In The Next Two Weeks

President Trump spoke from the White House this evening and his main point was getting America ready for what is expected to happen in the next two weeks. Top health officials are projecting that the coronavirus will be peaking in the next two weeks and with that there will be more cases and even worse more people will lose their lives to covid-19, with numbers ranging from 100,000 to 240,000. Keep in mind those numbers are also taking into account the current protocols in place like social distancing, stay at home orders, shelter in place orders.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks,” Trump said.

Source: CNN

