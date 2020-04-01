Coronavirus Capable of Travelling 27 Feet

These days have proven to be very trying as we continue in the fight against covid-19 but it would be helpful if we had some consistent information regarding the virus and steps needed to prevent the spread. We have been told to social distance from each other and I remember early on it was we need to stay three feet from an infected person. Later that three feet became six feet an that has been the current distance people have been following in lines at grocery stores or in any public spaces. Well the research from MIT associate professor Lydia Bourouiba, found that the virus can travel up to twenty seven feet. Making that 6 foot social distance thing not very effective.

Her research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, also warns that “droplets that settle along the trajectory can contaminate surfaces” — and “residues or droplet nuclei” may “stay suspended in the air for hours.”

Source: NY Post

