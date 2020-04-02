CLOSE
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download Speeds?

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due to the CoronaVirus.

The fact that millions of people are forced to stay home with little to do leads them to spend an excess of time on line. Streaming services say they are following the lead of many video services such as Youtube and are slowing down song and album speeds.

The fear is that the entire internet will eventually crash do to the high volume of activity at the same time. #TheSLP

