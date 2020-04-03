Phone Check: Steph Lova Talks To Lakers PG Quinn Cook [Exclusive]

Steph Lova
| 04.03.20
Quinn Cook is the backup point guard for the Los Angeles Lakers but he is so much more. In fact Quinn grew up right here in Maryland and attended DeMatha HS before playing at Duke University for the legendary Coach K. But his journey to the NBA has been anything but easy.

He lost his dad, he didn’y get drafted, spent years in the G league, got cut several times before finally signing on with the Cleveland Cavaliers. While playing for the Cavs his rookie year he befriended Lebron James but his success was short lived cause he was ultimately cut from the team a short time later.

From there Quinn stayed in the gym and finally signed a two way contract to back up Steph Curry from the Golden State Warriors.

Press play to hear more of Quinn’s journey and about his children’s book, his movie with Kevin Durant and why he went down to the Staples Center after the passing of Kobe Bryant. #TheSLP

