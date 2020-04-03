CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating The Zoom Conference App

Man Video Chatting with a group of people

Source: SeanShot / Getty

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, 85% of Americans have been forced to stay at home and work, unless you have an “essential” job that benefits the general public. The Zoom app has been a cool and free place to host virtual meetings that could be conference calls.  Just ask anyone how they’ve been getting work done since we’ve all been quarantined and majority of folks will brag to you about the magical wonders of the Zoom app.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Unfortunately, the popular video conference app hasn’t been a joy for everyone. Tiara Moore, the founder of WOC, says her experience on Zoom was nothing short of a racist fest. According to Moore, her meetings are being hijacked by people yelling racist slurs and flooding calls with graphic content.

Buzzfeed:

The virtual room instantly filled with what seemed like 100 people, Moore said, with multiple people yelling racist slurs at the same time. It was chaos — but the n-word, being repeatedly yelled in the middle of it, could be heard distinctly.

After the disappointing incident, Moore decided to cancel the meeting set for next Tuesday. She told Buzzfeed:

“I felt personally attacked. I was super emotional. I cried and I was like, ‘It’s 2020, what the fuck! It’s so heartbreaking and, for me to be promoting this virtual safe space and to be attacked, it’s so devastating.”

But Moore isn’t the first to be attacked on the app. On Monday, the FBI gave tips on how to keep online meetings secure and asking people to report incidents to its Internet Crime Complaint Center. 

“The FBI has received multiple reports of conferences being disrupted by pornographic and/or hate images and threatening language.”

Zoom Bombing is now a federal offense that could result in imprisonment. So before your next meeting, beware of Zoombombers. 

Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating The Zoom Conference App  was originally published on globalgrind.com

FBI , Zoom

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
Close