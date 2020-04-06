CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Postponed: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back

As the quarantine continues and as everyone continues to try to remain entertained, two titans are set to battle live on Instagram—but who knows when it’ll happen. After Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s battle set social media ablaze, everyone went crazy for D-Nice’s #ClubQuarantine, and other battles like The Dream Vs. Sean Garrett and last night’s T-Pain Vs. Lil Jon.

Now today, Sunday, April 5, everyone should be preparing to see Babyface and Teddy Riley engage in an epic Uncle-ish faceoff.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Swizz and Timbaland who’ve been working together on organizing the battles recently announced that the two music moguls would go head to head.

“This is one of the iconic moments me & [Timbaland] have been working on!” Swizz announced on Instagram. “[This] Sunday will go down in the history books! Once again, VERZUZ made it happen! See you Sunday 6 PM EST on @teddyriley1 Live.”

Unfortunately, however, it’s been pushed back, with little explanation just assurance that “we’ll understand later” and a note that neither one of them backed out.

“The date is changed but keep your outfits on deck because the new date is coming back ASAP and we’re taking the quality to the next levels for these 2 Kings #VERZUZ !!!!!!! @timbaland let’s go !!!!” Swizz captioned the postponement photo. “You will understand later trust me!!!!! Nobody backed out FYI !!!”

WELP!

Teddy Riley went live on Instagram with radio personality, Charlamagne Tha God to address exactly why the battle has been postponed.

View this post on Instagram

🎥 @cthagod

A post shared by the Jasmine BRAND (@thejasminebrand) on

Were YOU looking forward to seeing Teddy Riley VS. Babyface??? When do you think the battle will happen???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Postponed: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Babyface , Teddy Riley

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Nikon Streaming Online Photography Classes For Free For…

That's right folks Nikon wants to help you keep those photography skills sharp or learn a thing or two. Nikon…
04.03.20
Racist ‘Zoom Bombing’ Disrupts Black Students Video Call

Now that most colleges and universities have moved their classes to online lectures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic…
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…

After a spring break trip to Mexico, 28 students from The University of Texas have tested positive for COVID-19, according to…
04.03.20
Portrait of young modern woman
Are Music Streaming Services Slowing Down Its Download…

Apple Music, Pandora, Tidal and Spotify along with other streaming services are slowing down their song and download speeds due…
04.02.20
Prom Season
No Prom No Problem Ellen DeGeneres Plans Virtual…

Pretty much everything has shutdown across the United States. The nation is on a super slow down and so many…
04.01.20
Ops?: Popular Video Conferencing Tool Zoom Facing Privacy…

With all of that popularity, there are now huge privacy and security concerns as the FBI, security experts, lawmakers, and…
04.02.20
Coronavirus Breaking News
There’s a Social Distancing Trademark Battle Brewing

There’s a “Social Distancing” trademark battle brewing between several people and companies looking to cash in on the Coronavirus pandemic.…
04.01.20
Close