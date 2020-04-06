CLOSE
Former Member of Destiny’s Child, Farrah Franklin Suggests Matthew Knowles Was Inappropriate With Her While In Group

Farrah Franklin was a member of Destiny’s Child for a short period of time before they permanently became a trio. Her tenure was short-lived and she hasn’t said too much about her experience as a group member. In an uncovered clip of a reality show that never made it to television, Franklin alluded to having an uncomfortable encounter with the group’s manager and Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles.

Someone who worked behind the scenes of a 2015 show titled Last Chance: Girl Group, which was about former members of girl groups, allegedly leaked the clip of the series onto social media. The clip shows Franklin in a confessional talking about a time where Knowles invited her to his room. She said Knowles had “propositioned” her and invited her to his hotel room to speak. When asked if he had tried to sleep with her she didn’t give a direct answer but hinted that Knowles, who was married to Tina Knowles at the time, had tried to get closer to her than he should have.“I haven’t met too many people in my life who haven’t liked me,” she replied.

After appearing in Destiny’s Child’s videos for “Say My Name” and “Jumpin, Jumpin” in 1999, Franklin was booted from the group. Franklin said she had left the group after feeling that she was mistreated by Knowles while sick. Knowles claimed that she was banished from the group after missing too many performances.

Tina Knowles filed for divorce a decade later after it was discovered that Matthew Knowles had a child with another woman. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.

Another clip of the show was also released where Franklin is having an awkward, shady conversation with former 3LW member Kiely Williams. The show allegedly also starred D. Woods of Danity Kane, Shamari DeVoe of Blaque and Melody Thorton of the Pussycat Dolls.

Take a look at the clip of Franklin when asked about Knowles below.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

 

Former Member of Destiny’s Child, Farrah Franklin Suggests Matthew Knowles Was Inappropriate With Her While In Group  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

