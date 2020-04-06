Former Member of Destiny’s Child, Farrah Franklin Suggests Matthew Knowles Was Inappropriate With Her While In Group

Farrah Franklin was a member of Destiny’s Child for a short period of time before they permanently became a trio. Her tenure was short-lived and she hasn’t said too much about her experience as a group member. In an uncovered clip of a reality show that never made it to television, Franklin alluded to having an uncomfortable encounter with the group’s manager and Beyonce’s father Matthew Knowles.
After appearing in Destiny’s Child’s videos for “Say My Name” and “Jumpin, Jumpin” in 1999, Franklin was booted from the group. Franklin said she had left the group after feeling that she was mistreated by Knowles while sick. Knowles claimed that she was banished from the group after missing too many performances.
Tina Knowles filed for divorce a decade later after it was discovered that Matthew Knowles had a child with another woman. Their divorce was finalized in 2011.
Another clip of the show was also released where Franklin is having an awkward, shady conversation with former 3LW member Kiely Williams. The show allegedly also starred D. Woods of Danity Kane, Shamari DeVoe of Blaque and Melody Thorton of the Pussycat Dolls.
Take a look at the clip of Franklin when asked about Knowles below.
This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.comFollow @magicbaltimore
