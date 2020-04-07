Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves, Jr., he passed away at 9:22 p.m. on April 6 after a long fight with Alzheimer’s.

Graves, Jr., who is the current CEO of Black Enterprise, shared the news on Twitter.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

At 9:22pm this evening, April 6, my Father and Hero Earl Graves Sr., the Founder of @blackenterprise, passed away quietly after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. I loved and admired this giant of a man, and am blessed to be his namesake. LOVE YOU DAD! pic.twitter.com/UoerizfX8a — Earl Butch Graves Jr (@EarlButchGraves) April 7, 2020

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Considered a trailblazer for Black companies, Graves launched Black Enterprise in 1970 to promote African-American entrepreneurship and to provide the tools to succeed in business.

Graves’ groundbreaking magazine also spawned a successful lineup of events for entrepreneurs and business leaders, tv shows and he also published the award-winning book, How To Succeed In Business Without Being White.

Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died At 85 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com