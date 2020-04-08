CLOSE
Kanye West, Tyler Perry & Mariah Carey Will Join Joel Osteen’s Easter Sunday Service

Osteen states he has no idea what Mr.West and his choir will do, but he does know social distancing will be practiced for MAGA Ye's performance so it will be a sight to see. 

Kanye West, Mariah Carey Joining Joel Osteen For Easter Sunday Service

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Due to the coronavirus global pandemic, Easter Sunday Service isn’t going to be quite the same, but that isn’t going to stop Joel Osteen from putting on a star-studded event for his faithful flock.

TMZ is exclusively reporting that Osteen will be holding a big Easter Sunday event to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, and reportedly his buddy Kanye West, Tyler Perry, and Mariah Carey are on-board with the idea. Osteen says that MC is a good friend and reached out to him and wants to do a special tribute to healthcare workers on the frontlines. We can already guess what song she would sing *coughs* “Hero.”

When it comes to Kanye, Osteen states he has no idea what Mr.West and his choir will do, but he does know social distancing will be practiced for MAGA Ye’s performance so it will be a sight to see.

As far as what Tyler Perry will do, Osteen says he reached out to the “friend of the megachurch” and “powerful speaker” and that Perry will “deliver a specific message” to the virtual attendees. Speaking of online services, Osteen has been listening to the government as well as the big man in the sky and delivering the good word to church-goers online for several weeks.

When asked about other bonehead preachers still holding church services defying social distancing orders because the “blood of Jesus” will protect them, Osteen didn’t admonish them but did give his own reasoning the celebrity gossip site reports.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Kanye West, Tyler Perry & Mariah Carey Will Join Joel Osteen’s Easter Sunday Service  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

