CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Janelle Monáe Stars In Amazon Prime’s ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer

Amazon Prime's 'Homecoming' Season 2

Source: Amazon Prime / Amazon

The first season of Amazon Prime‘s Homecoming starred Julia Roberts and the homie from If Beale Street Could Talk (Stephan James) and it was a-ight. Season 2 ups the ante and the new teaser trailer features its star, singer/songwriter and accomplished actress Janelle Monáe.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Amazon Prime's 'Homecoming' Season 2

Source: Amazon Prime / Amazon

Season 2 is a whole new story (well, mystery), and it looks entertainingly weird.

Monáe’s wakes up adrift on a rowboat that’s drifting in a lake, with no recollection of how she got there and who she is. Okay, we’re sold.

Finding out what is going on will lead her to the Geist Group, which if you saw Season 1 guarantees all type of f*ckery will be afoot.

In the first season, Geist was behind the Homecoming Initiative that was supposed to help soldiers deal with PTSD, but they turned out to not really be about what they touted. James returns in his role as Walter Cruz, who participated in the aforementioned Homecoming Initiative. Also returning is Hong Chau as Audrey Temple (you’ll surely remember her as Lady Trieu from HBO’s Watchmen), while Oscar-winner Chris Cooper joins the cast as Leonard Geist, the company’s founder.

Homecoming Season 2 premieres May 22, 2020. Check out the trailer below.

Janelle Monáe SHUT DOWN Paris Fashion Week…And We’re Still In Awe!
15 photos

Janelle Monáe Stars In Amazon Prime’s ‘Homecoming’ Season 2 Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

janelle monae

Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close