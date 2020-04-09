CLOSE
Tyra Banks Joins Will Smith’s Snapchat Series And Recount Their Time Together On Fresh Prince

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is the epitome of classic Black television.

We’ll forever remember the theme song, the clothes, the legendary scenes (“…how come he don’t want me, man?) and under no circumstances will we ever forget how Ms. Tyra Banks came and put Will in his place numerous times over the course of several seasons.

Tyra wasn’t added to the show until the fourth season where she was cast to play Will’s ex-girlfriend from Philly, Jackie Ames. The chemistry she had with Will and the rest of the cast was magic from the very first time her face graced the screen.

Yesterday, Will and Tyra hooked up on the new Snapchat series Will From Home where the two talked about Fresh Prince being Tyra’s very first acting gig and they even recreate one of their most famous scenes!

We’re surprised these two never did more on-screen work together. We would have loved to see Tyra kicking a$$ in a Bad Boys flick. Maybe Bad Boys 4?

Tyra Banks Joins Will Smith's Snapchat Series And Recount Their Time Together On Fresh Prince

