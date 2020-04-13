CLOSE
Lifestyle
HomeLifestyle

A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For The Next Virtual Happy Hour

Momma's Mocktail Frozen Margarita

Source: Victoria McGraw ( @victoriasaidit ) / Radio One Digital

This is a delightful and refreshing version of a margarita for an expecting mother or for just someone that just doesn’t drink alcohol.

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Being an expecting mother, during all the cool festive times (when partying was a thing), like my birthday, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Superbowl, Cinco De Mayo, and more. It can be kind of depressing.  Even more now with everyone and their Virtual Happy Hours during this COVID-19 quarantine. Feeling out of the loop and I want to have something that takes me back to those Day Parties on the roof-tops, before social distancing.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Below is the single-serve recipe,  but for a pitcher for the party just measure by parts.

In a Blender add Ice, then proceed to the ingredients:

1 oz.Lemon Sparkling Water

1oz. Lime Sparkling Water

1 oz. Lemonade

1 oz. Limeade

Splash of Orange Juice

Blend until the frozen consistency of your choice

Add Margarita Salt, Pink Himalayan Salt, Or Sugar to the cup of your choice.

Last garnish with a lemon and lime Slices.

A Momma To-Be Mocktail Frozen Margarita Recipe For The Next Virtual Happy Hour  was originally published on foxync.com

mocktails , recipes

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close