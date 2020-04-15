CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This Hard For The #PillowChallenge!

Only the Oscar-winner can take bedding and make it look like Haute couture!

Ever since Halle Berry started following little-oh-me on Twitter (probably because of this), I feel like we’re besties…in my head, kind of like with Tracee Ellis Ross, who still has no idea that I exist though. But I digress.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

So since Halle is my homegirl, let me be the first to say that she is absolutely owning Instagram during the quarantine. Yes, DJ D-Nice‘s Live music parties are cute—former First Lady Michelle Obama popped by—and yes, the battles between producers like the upcoming one between Babyface and Teddy Riley is about to be LIT and fashion ready!

But Halle doesn’t need all that to snatch our edges off. She can do something as small as a post a pic and damn near break the Internet. Hence: The #PillowChallenge.

What’s the pillow challenge you ask?

Magic’s in your Inbox! Sign Up For Our Newsletter Today!

Until today, I didn’t even know it was a thing, but apparently because folks are so bored during the lockdown or need something joyful to do to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they have come up something a new challenge. So the challenge is turning your pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad.

Clearly, it’s gaining traction, cause my homegirl, got wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting the challenge.

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

 

HALLE, YOU DIDN’T HAVE TO SNAP THIS HARD! I swear you didn’t.

Here are some other folks brilliantly following in Halle’s footsteps:

 

View this post on Instagram

#pillowchallenge

A post shared by slayersonly (@fashionslay_) on

 

Love it! I definitely want to see where this challenge goes.

BEAUTIES: What would be your #PillowChallenge lewk?

RELATED NEWS:

Halle Berry, Angela Bassett & Viola Davis Recognized As Hollywood Queens In Stunning T Magazine Spread

If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?

Social-Distancing Skin-Care: Halle Berry Swears By This $28 Face Scrub

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

36 photos Launch gallery

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Continue reading Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Social-Distancing Diaries: How Your Favorite Celebs Are Holding Up At Home

Thanks to the coronavirus crisis, everybody is in the house quarantined, including your favorite celebrities. Who thankfully for us, are providing those like me that are already getting cabin fever, some free entertainment, dope hairstyle ideas, new TikTok dances and suggestions on what to stream online. Most importantly, they are also serving up some serious laughs! Enter this Ciara and hubby Russell Wilson who have been having a lot of fun while on lockdown. "We did that Toosie.... And I’m Pregnant 😜 @DangeRussWilson #ToosieSlide" https://www.instagram.com/p/B-2GwArn1sz/   Or this post from Gabrielle Union that I still cannot stop crying at...like why she do Kaavia like that? "Just sitting here thinking about some questionable decisions I made from the mid-late 1990s," Gabrielle Union captioned with this adorable, yet hilarious pic of her 1-year old #ShadyBaby.   https://www.instagram.com/p/B9xzz9YpVvl/   Or this post from Laverne Cox who is CLEARLY having her own fabulous dance party at home and loving it! "Category is: Dua Lipa meets Flashdance 2020....Sending all kinds of love. Hope this brightens your day....#TransIsBeautiful #SocialDistancing #realness #quarantine," she wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/B94aeNUg9FH/   Or this one of Shaq playing the #LysolChallenge:   https://www.instagram.com/p/B93AXkrF8J4/   They are just the beginning. Take a look at some of our other faves doing their best in what I like to call the "Social-Distance Diaries":

Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This Hard For The #PillowChallenge!  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Halle Berry

Videos
Latest
Iconic D.C. Restaurant Ben’s Chili Bowl Struggles To…

The Washington, D.C. institution has closed two of its three locations across the region as the spread of COVID-19 has…
04.09.20
D.C. Ranks High In List Of “People Who…

The economy has been hit tremendously hard due to the effects of CoronaVirus COVID-19. Last week’s announcement that 6.6. Million…
04.09.20
Black Enterprise Founder Earl Graves Sr. Has Died…

Earl G. Graves Sr., the founder and publisher of Black Enterprise, has died at 85. According to his son Earl “Butch” Graves,…
04.08.20
Coronavirus updates
Video Shows How Coronoavirus Attacks The Body

We know the Covid-19 virus has dominated news and headlines and is the cause for majority of the United States…
04.07.20
A Tiger At The Bronx Zoo Has Tested…

It looks like humans are not the only species to be susceptible to COVID-19. An animal at one of the…
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.
04.07.20
Man Uses His Savings To Buy Gas For…

While the government tries to figure out what long-term effects of the coronavirus will be, and how to deal with…
04.07.20
Twin Babies Reportedly Named Covid & Corona During…

Well, you had to figure out that someone was going to do it eventually. According to Yahoo! Lifestyle and West…
04.04.20
Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger Coughing…

A Detroit bus driver who recently complained about people not taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously after a passenger coughed several…
04.06.20
Isolation Racists: Here’s Why The FBI Is Investigating…

Beware of Zoombombing.
04.06.20
Close