Just The 2 Of Us: Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically

Make fun of the singing then start singing.

Ja Rule

Source: photo: WENN/PPTB

Ja Rule isn’t giving up on the idea of him going song for song with his rival for like 50 Cent. He has taken things a step further and spoke on the longstanding elephant in the room.

As spotted on Complex the Murder Inc. star is still campaigning for his own installment of the Swizz Beatz / Timbaland created Verzuz platform. He clearly wants all the smoke with Curtis and is continuing to call him out wherever he can. During a recent episode of the Ebro In The Morning show on Hot 97, the staff was having fun with the idea of the two rappers going track for track in simulated face off.

Naturally Ja saw this as yet another opportunity to further fuel the talks. He retweeted the post and added his sauce by saying Haha cute lil battle but let’s be honest I musically INFLUENCED 50… let’s talk about!!! Lmao”.

He upped the ante on the trolling and took a page out of Fofty’s book with a meme that shows 50 as a rat. “Oh you wanna make memes…🤣Curtis Ratson!!! Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored… 🤣 this post will self destruct…” he wrote.

While Fif did not call Rule out by name a GIF he posted to his Twitter made it clear he will not be baited.

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Just The 2 Of Us: Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

